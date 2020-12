Fans cheer on the Aggies during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State/Dixie State men’s basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 15, has been canceled as the Aggies continue to abide by COVID-19 protocols and NCAA, state and University guidelines. However, USU is anticipated to add a game to its schedule at the end of the week.

More details of the additional game will be released as plans are finalized.