30 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend add to new Utah record

LOGAN – The coronavirus deaths of 30 more Utahns from among the state health department weekend reports — 13 fatalities Saturday and 17 Sunday — are now included in what has become the deadliest seven days in Utah’s response to the pandemic.

There were 116 coronavirus deaths in the week ending Sunday, the most in any seven-day period, and it means 1,055 Utahns have died from COVID-19 over the last nine months.

The Utah Department of Health Saturday case count added 3,692 new coronavirus positives Saturday and 2,083 Sunday. The total number of cases in Utah during the pandemic has grown to 233,904.

The Bear River Health Department reported 271 new cases in northern Utah Saturday and 104 Sunday which brings to 12,428 the total of cases in the district since the start of the outbreak.

Since the start of the pandemic a total of 439 patients in the district have been hospitalized.

There have been 38 coronavirus deaths in the Bear River Health District: 21 in Box Elder County and 17 in Cache County.

Among the 12,428 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 9,980 have recovered.

Across the state there are 548 hospitalizations as of Sunday. Since the beginning of the outbreak there have been 9,421 hospitalizations.

Sunday the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests was at 24.6 percent, while the current rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,633 a day.

There have been a total of 1,575,222, tests in Utah during the pandemic; there were 9,668 tests administered since Saturday.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 120,632 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,169 COVID deaths in Idaho with 814 positive tests in Franklin County, 230 positives in Bear Lake County and 219 in Oneida County.