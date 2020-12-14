Bar J Wranglers upstaged by COVID-19

The Ellen Eccles Theatre has announced that an avidly anticipated concert by the Bar J Wranglers scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled for reasons relate to COVID-19.

LOGAN – The coronavirus has struck again, forcing the cancellation of a sold-out performance by the popular Bar J Wanglers scheduled for Saturday at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan.

“We are so very sorry to inform you that Bar J Wranglers have been forced to cancel their December 19th performance … for reasons related to COVID-19,” CacheARTS director Wendi Hassan explained in a message to ticket-holders for the now-scrubbed event.

“The Wranglers have asked us to convey how much they will miss celebrating this 20-year-old Christmas tradition with you,” Hassan added. “But we want you to know that we’ve already started talking about and looking forward to (an alternative date) in 2021.”

The legendary Bar J Wranglers are famous for performing western music, cowboy poetry and down home humor. With rotating membership, the Colorado-based band has entertained more than 2.5 million people over the past five decades.

The Wranglers’ local popularity is evident from the fact that, of the more than a dozen holiday-themed events scheduled during December at the Eccles Theatre, theirs was the first to sell out, albeit with limited seating due to statewide coronavirus precautions.

“There’s nothing quite like the Wranglers,” Hassan admitted, “but we do have 11 more shows between now and Christmas.”

Those events include a “Cowboy Christmas,” performed by the Major Family Ranch Hands Band on Monday evening.

Next in line is “An Improvised Christmas,” starring the Instagram comedy channel celebrities Shaun and Nicole Johnson on Tuesday evening. Billed as the Johnson Files, the couple has been producing live improv shows since 2018. Like the now-cancelled Bar J Wrangler concert, this event is sold-out under limited seating conditions.

Violinist Jenny Oaks Baker and her Family Four, a talented teenage instrumental quartet will perform on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, the Eccles Theatre will welcome the high school alternate rock band “Mjolk.”

Finally, the singing Benson Sisters will offer “A 1940’s Holiday,” an evening of Christmas nostalgia on Friday.

Hassan promised theater patrons a full refund for the tickets purchased for the Bar J Wranglers show. Refunds will be directed back to the card with which the tickets were purchased and those refunds may take up to 48 hours to be credited.

Hassan also hopes that the local theater community will join her in sending best wishes to the members of the Bar J Wranglers.