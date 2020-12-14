Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints release statement congratulating President-elect Joe Biden

FILE- In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, the angel Moroni statue, silhouetted against the sky, sits atop the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at Temple Square, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement congratulating President-elect Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States. The statement came out as the Electoral College formally validated Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The church’s statement encouraged people, regardless of political party affiliation, to pray for the new administration and leaders of other nations. “Praying for those in public office has been a practice of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since its founding. The men and women who lead our nations and communities need our prayers,” the press release stated.

Monday afternoon, the Electoral College gave Joe Biden 270 of its votes, confirming his victory in last month’s election in state-by-state voting. California’s 55 electoral votes put him over the top that affirmed he will be the nation’s next president.

The statement from church headquarters also expressed appreciation for the current administration. “We thank President Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence for their public service and wish them and their families well in their future endeavors. We commend all those who engaged in the election process at a national or local level,” the statement concluded.

Biden and Harris are expected to be formally sworn during Inauguration ceremonies in Washington, D.C. Jan. 20.

will@cvradio.com