After battling cancer courageously for 7 years the earthly journey of our mother and grandmother, Cindy Marie Law Fellows, came to an end, as she was reunited with her sweetheart, and the many family members who have gone before on December 13, 2020.

She was born July 13, 1954 in Logan, Utah, the daughter of Reed Milo and Ora Marie Fonnesbeck Law.

Cindy was a true example of Christ like love, she loved to serve those around her. She gave of her time freely to various callings in the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Cindy had a unwavering testimony of the gospel and she shared it often. She enjoyed serving in the temple and had the opportunity to serve a mission in the church office building on temple square.

Family was everything to Cindy. She loved to spend her time supporting her grandchildren. Whether it was watching them play sports, acting in the theater, piano, dance, or voice recitals, she was always present. Even as the cancer was ravaging her body, she was still supporting her family and putting their needs before her own.

Our fondest memories of Mom will be of her love of music, the camping trips, Easter egg hunts, the Christmas nativity, and her love for Halloween.

Cindy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Earl Fellows, her parents, Reed and Ora Law, her brothers, Alan, Willis Rick, and Eugene Law, and her father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Veda Fellows.

Cindy is survived by her children Amy (Mike) Mierzejewski , Lisa (Jer) Barnard, Easton (Patricia) Fellows, Scott (Mignon) Fellows, Kate (Bart) Bodily, her twenty grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.

Funeral services (for close family only) will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2:00pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery.

The services will be streamed live Saturday at 2:00pm MST and may be watched by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.