Janet Nash Knudson Seamons passed away December 11, 2020, at the Heritage Home in Preston, Idaho.

She was born in Preston on June 24, 1939, to Virgil and Leah Knudson.

She was blessed with a beautiful voice, and enjoyed performing in choirs and musicals at Preston High School as a teen, then in the Rotary Christmas Choir and eventually with her friend, Gae Keller, until a few years before her death.

Janet loved to play the piano, as well, and shared that talent with several of her grandchildren, enticing them to practice with lots of love and candy bars.

For 42 years she was the dedicated organist, on the same organ, for her ward members in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She also enjoyed performing for residents at the Franklin County Nursing Home.

Janet had a soft spot for animals and mothered many bum lambs with her husband, Blair. The pair met while they were both students at Preston High School, and were married November 14, 1956. They were sealed to each other and their three wonderful children in the Logan Temple on June 24, 1969. They treasured the 13 grandchildren that came their way, and today she has 28 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband and his parents, and a baby daughter, Leanne, as well as a sister, Virgene Knudson Gambles and her husband Milt, brothers-in-law Rodney Jensen, Don Hansen and Delbert “Bud” Seamons, a grandson-in-law, Joseph Larsen, and a great-granddaughter, Ellie Lake.

She is survived by her children and their families: Kevin and Noreen Seamons, Jan and Necia Seamons and Karen and Kevin Pitcher, a sister, Lynda (Boyd) Condie and cherished in-laws, Virginia Hansen, Twila Seamons and Scott (Cathy) Seamons.

Janet was a lady, and a hard-working wife and mother. Her family always came first to her; she loved when they would get together. She and Blair also loved being in the mountains surrounding Mink Creek, and working together in their bountiful garden. They grew incredible raspberries which they shared with grateful family and friends. Janet had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and counseled her loved ones to remain faithful to His gospel and the covenants they have made.

She will be remembered at a viewing from 10:00 – 10:45am on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. Her funeral will follow at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home and may be viewed live on Saturday at 11 a.m. MST by clicking here.

She will be interred in the Mink Creek Cemetery next to Blair, the love of her life.

We would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Heritage Home and Symbii Home Health & Hospice care, especially Thelma Rowley, who helped to make her last few years comfortable.

