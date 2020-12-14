LETTER: Enough with the banks and car washes

Like a (scene) from Breaking Bad, banks and car washes are popping up all over Cache Valley. There have been 3 new banks and 3 new car washes in 2020 alone.

There are an estimated 23 banks from Hyrum to Smithfield on Main street alone, with 6 banks on 1400 N. Apparently the only people making money are banks and car washes. Cache Valley enough with the banks and car washes.

Please put a moratorium on these facilities now! We don’t need anymore banks or car washes in this valley, we need dining establishments and good ones. The Logan City Council should be petitioning big chain restaurants, like Red Robbin, Red Lobster, Zupas, a good steak house, and another option for Italian other then Olive garden. Logan Calls them selves a Foody valley but this is not true in the least bit.

By petitioning and giving tax breaks and grants to those businesses Cache Valley could thrive even more then it does now. Issuing more liquor licenses to those business that desire it.

