Logan man arrested and charged with unlawful sexual activity with a teen girl

Booking photo for Tyler C. Henstra (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 20-year-old Logan man has been arrested and charged with unlawful sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl. Tyler C. Henstra was booked Thursday into the Cache County Jail.

Henstra was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with 10 counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Logan City police officers received a report of the allegations earlier this year. A juvenile claimed they had witnessed Henstra and the alleged victim engage in sex at least once.

Officers later interviewed Henstra. He admitted to having a consensual relationship with the teenage girl for several months. He claimed that the girl initially told him she was 18 and later 16. He acknowledged that the victim’s sister later told him that the girl was actually 14 but he didn’t believe anyone would find out about their relationship.

During Monday’s arraignment, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck allowed Henstra to be released on pretrial supervision. She ordered him to wear an ankle monitor, have no contact with the alleged victim or other minors.

Henstra was ordered to appear again in court Dec. 21. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

