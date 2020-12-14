Musical Baker family to perform holiday concert in Logan

Violinist Jenny Oaks Baker and her Family Four quartet will perform a holiday concert Wednesday at the Ellen Eccles Theatre. Pictured here (from left) are Hannah Baker on piano, Jenny Oaks Baker, Sarah Baker on cello, Matthew Baker on guitar and Laura Baker on violin.

LOGAN – The Ellen Eccles Theatre’s jam-packed schedule of holiday events will continue Wednesday with a performance by Utah violinist Jenny Oaks Baker and her instrumental Family Four quartet.

A Utah native, Ms. Baker is a recording artist who bills herself as “America’s violinist.” She is a graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music and the Juilliard School.

Ms. Baker is a veteran of guest soloist appearances with the National Symphony in Washington, D.C.; the Jerusalem Symphony; the Pittsburgh Symphony; the Utah Symphony; and the Tabernacle Choir. She has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Lincoln Center and the Library of Congress.

As a recording artist, Ms. Baker has released 18 studio albums, earning a Grammy nomination and top-10 rankings on the Billboard Classical Crossover and Classical Charts.

Family Four is a quartet composed of Ms. Baker’s musically gifted teenage children. The Baker children have been performing together as a family since each child started playing musical instruments when they were pre-school age.

Laura Baker is 19 and plays both the violin and percussion. At 17, Hannah Baker is a talented pianist. Sarah Baker is 15 and plays the cello. Their brother Matthew Baker is a classical guitarist at age 14.

The Baker family concert at the Eccles Theatre on Wednesday will include music from their recently-released Christmas album entitled “Joy to the World.” That event will also feature Utah vocalist Katherine Greenfield.

CacheARTS director Wendi Hassan says that the Baker family concert is being present by the Cherry Peak Resort in Richmond.

In compliance with statewide health directives due to the coronavirus, Hassan adds that ticket availability for the Baker family concert and all other holiday events at the Eccles Theatre will be limited.

Concert-goers will be scanned for elevated temperatures and other virus symptoms prior to entering the theater.

Seating for groups of ticket holders will be spaced six feet apart and all patrons will be required to wear face coverings throughout the performances.