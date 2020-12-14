Possible plea deal coming for Mendon man accused of sexual assault

Booking photo for Kay K. Moosman (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A possible plea deal is being worked out for a 61-year-old Mendon man accused of raping a woman several years ago. Kay K. Moosman was originally arrested in June 2018.

Moosman participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from his attorney’s office. He was previously charged with rape, sodomy and object rape, all first-degree felonies; communications fraud, a second-degree felony; along with voyeurism and multiple counts of violating a protective order, all misdemeanors.

Moosman was booked into the Cache County Jail after the alleged victim reported the assaults to Cache County Sheriff’s deputies. The defendant was apparently acquainted with the woman, who had previously filed a protective order against him.

Later, Moosman is alleged to have tried to cancel the woman’s cell phone account and vehicle insurance. When confronted by officers, he said the whole thing was a big misunderstanding.

Moosman waived his right to a preliminary hearing in September 2018. He also pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

During Monday’s court appearance, defense attorney Greg Skordas said he and prosecutors were working on a global resolution for all of the charges. He asked for additional time to work out the details.

Judge Brandon Maynard said he would allow more time. He ordered Moosman to appear again in court Feb. 1. He also reiterated that the defendant is not to have any contact with the alleged victim or her adult children.

Moosman is currently out of jail after posting $5,000 bail. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

