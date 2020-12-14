Preliminary hearing set for Logan man accused of raping woman at her home

Booking photo for Zachary S. Miller (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a 22-year-old Logan man accused of raping a woman last year. Zachary S. Miller was booked temporarily into the Cache County Jail in January after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Miller participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference. He was previously charged with forcible sodomy and object rape, both first-degree felonies, and forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police were called to the Cache Valley Hospital in March 2019, after a woman claimed she had been sexually assaulted inside her home. The alleged victim did not want to speak to officers at the time and the case was put on hold.

In June, the woman went to the police department and spoke to a detective. She claimed, a group of friends including Miller, were at her home on the night of March 2, following a party at another residence. The group stayed through the evening while consuming alcohol.

The alleged victim reported that she went to her bedroom around 4 a.m. the next morning to sleep. She stated that she had taken a sleeping pill to help her sleep longer.

Just over two-hours later, the woman woke up to find Miller had come into her bedroom. He had gotten into her bed and was raping her. The suspect continued to grope and assault her as she tried to push him off of her while telling him no.

The woman told detectives that she never consented to Miller’s advances.

During Monday’s court hearing, defense attorney Michael Holje said they had been postponing the case in hopes of holding an in-person preliminary hearing, where a judge would review the evidence and determine whether or not to bind Miller over for trial. He acknowledged not knowing when that might happen though due to the current coronavirus precautions.

Judge Brandon Maynard expressed concern with delaying the case longer. He scheduled the preliminary hearing for Feb. 8 and said it would likely be held virtually.

Miller is currently out of jail after posting a $25,000 bond. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

