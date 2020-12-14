Susan Gayleen Smoot Rubin

Susan Gayleen Clay Smoot Rubin 70 passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at her home in Brigham City, Utah due to heart conditions.

Susan was born July 14, 1950 in Ogden, Utah a daughter of R.J. and Pearl Kapp Clay.

She graduated from Ogden High School and attended Weber State College where she earned an associate degree. Susan loved to dance and was the Head Tigerett at Ogden High School.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Susan married Dick Smoot in the Logan Temple and together they had three sons: Adam, Brock and Clay. They later divorced. She then married Mike Rubin. They later divorced.

Susan lived in Corinne, South Ogden, and later Brigham City. She often enjoyed camping, the outdoors, and cooking. Susan was always interested in spending time with her family and being a counselor at Box Elder Jr. High and Box Elder High School and loved working at McKay Dee Hospital. She helped each of those she counseled to have a plan to progress in the future.

Susan enjoyed going out to eat and to the movies with her sisters. She loved watching her sons and grandsons play sports and watching her granddaughter’s dance.

Surviving are her sons: Brock Smoot and Clay (Tina) Smoot; siblings: Ronald (Adele) Clay; Diane Hancock; Joyleen (John) Morgenson; Cheryl (Arnold) Combe; Colette (Rand) Larson, 9 grandkids and 3 great-grandkids.

Preceded in death by her parent’s RJ and Pearl Clay, son Adam Smoot.

Special thanks to Dr. Markeson and her many friends in Corinne especially the care of her loving sisters.

There will be only a small private family service.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.