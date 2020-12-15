August 24, ???? – December 8, 2020

Our loving husband, father, brother, uncle Brad Kyle Harper was unexpectedly taken from us on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 while working in his favorite white and yellow semi truck.

Brad was born of goodly parents, the first born son of Kyle Rolan Harper and Cheryle Gibson, of West Weber, Utah. They loved the Lord and taught him by their example.

Brad was a valiant member of the Church of Jesus Christ of latter day Saints and he was proud of his rich family heritage which he would often speak.

Brad was sealed for time and all eternity to Vivian Lynne Miles of Eden, Utah on February 19, 1988, In the Salt Lake LDS temple.

Together they raised two amazing children, his pride and joy, Shawnee and Jacob Kyle. He was proud of the fine young adults they have become, each with a strong testimony and a love for our Savior Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lynne Harper and his children, Shawnee and Jake, and his sister Tamra and brother Kurt (Janet) He is preceded in death by his parents.

His contagious laugh, and Big, friendly smile will be sorely missed!

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Gillies Funeral Chapel to help the family with funeral costs.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 1:00pm at the West Weber 3rd ward building, 4100 West 900 South, Ogden, Utah. A viewing will be held prior from 11:00am – 12:45pm.

Due to the Covid situation, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Services will be live streamed, and may be viewed by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.