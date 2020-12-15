‘Cowboy Christmas’ show provides sincere artistry

The Major Family Ranch Hands Band presented "A Cowboy Christmas" at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on Monday. The band's performers included (from left) Erin Major Stott, Dale Major, Dawna Major and Jake Major.

LOGAN – The “Cowboy Christmas” event at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on Monday was a delightful demonstration of sincere artistry without a hint of affectation.

Rather than a professional performance by the Major Family Ranch Hands Band, the event felt like an informal fireside gathering with friendly musicians entertaining their friends by playing refreshingly new holiday tunes with a western flair.

The family band was led by Dale Major, who is a familiar face in Utah cowboy poetry circles. He’s also a gifted guitar player who provided anticipated western verse, wry commentary and effortless strumming that gave the show its loose, feel-good vibe.

Playing bass guitar, young Jake Major endured being the butt of a few newlywed jokes, sang lead on a couple quirky tunes and closed the show with a lovely rendition of a song about the true meaning of Christmas entitled “Remember Me.”

But Erin Major Stott was the highlight of the “Cowboy Christmas” show. She captivated the audience with a lyric, ethereal soprano voice that was hauntingly reminiscent of a bluegrass sensation of 1990s, Alison Krauss. While Ms. Stott’s remarkable voice was the heart and soul of most of the show’s singing, her best solo performance was a medley that mixed “The First Noel” with a heartfelt lullaby.

The trio was joined by family matriarch Dawna Major for much of the show. Ms. Major contributed some cowboy poems and lent her voice to four-part harmony on a charming a cappella carol.

Introducing that number, Dale Major quipped: “You know what ‘a cappella’ means? That you can’t play an instrument.”

The “Cowboy Christmas” was the first of six holiday-themed events originally slated at the Eccles Theatre through Saturday. With the recent cancellation of a performance by the Bar J Wranglers, the number of remaining events has now been reduced to four.

“An Improvised Christmas,” starring the Instagram comedy channel celebrities Shaun and Nicole Johnson, is slated on Tuesday evening. This event is sold-out due to coronavirus seating restrictions.

Violinist Jenny Oaks Baker and her Family Four, a talented teenage instrumental quartet, will perform on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, the Eccles Theatre will welcome the high school alternate rock band “Mjolk.”

Finally, the singing Benson Sisters will offer “A 1940’s Holiday,” an evening of Christmas nostalgia on Friday.

CacheARTS director Wendi Hassan says that the Eccles Theatre is fully complying with current state guidelines for organized public gatherings.

Audience members will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the theater, groups of ticket-holders will be seated at least six feet apart and audience members will be required to wear face coverings throughout the performances.