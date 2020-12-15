Delon Hewitt Madsen, 78 passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

Delon was born March 21, 1942 in Brigham City, Utah. A son of James Ronald Madsen and Velma LeahVon Hewitt Madsen.

He attended Honeyville Elementary, graduated from Box Elder High School 1960 and earned a Master’s degree in psychology from USU. Delon served his country in the Army Reserves.

He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Delon was an Institute and Seminary teacher for many years.

Delon married Judith Newton on July 7, 1976 in Logan Temple; they were later divorced.

He was an avid reader, a previous tour guide of the Mormon Trail. Delon was always doing service and strived to make it possible for every Scout in Honeyville to get their Eagle Scout Award. He had a passion for studying the scriptures and sharing it with his family. Stalwart home teacher for many years and held many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Surviving are his children: James Madsen, Jon Michael Madsen, Ronald Madsen, Lisa Evans, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Siblings: Byron Madsen, Marie Hyde and Kathleen Morrell. Preceded in death by his parents.

Special thanks to the Honeyville Community for their generous service and love, as well as Integrity Hospice for their great care.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 18, 2020 at 1:00pm at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah. A viewing will be from 11:00am – 12:30 -pm at the Mortuary.

Due to COVID-19, the family asks to please wear masks and follow social distancing.

Interment will be in the Honeyville Cemetery with Military Honors Accorded.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.