Irene Winn Yessilth

Irene Yessilth, 76, of Preston Idaho, passed away on December 13, 2020, at the University of Utah Medical Center.

Irene was born on June 21, 1944, in Preston, Idaho, to Bert and Afton (Stone) Winn.

She attended Preston High School, and met her sweetheart, Guy Yessilth, picking peas for her neighbor, before she graduated. They were married twice and raised one son, Russell Winn.

She worked as a stock clerk at Pepperidge Farm in Richmond Utah before retiring after 35 years.

Irene enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, and solving puzzles.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

She was very fond of animals. While living with her family in Idaho she cared for over a dozen dogs, one horse, fifty cattle, three goats, two peacocks, two guinea pigs, ten kangaroo rats, and upwards of fifty cats.

She is survived by her son and his spouse, Russ and Becky Winn of Smithfield, Utah; and sister and her spouse Maxine and Dale Wixom of Preston Idaho.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Howard Yessilth; mother and father, Bert and Afton (Stone) Winn; sisters Joylene (Winn) Ross, Lanore (Winn) Spackman, and brother Allen Winn.

Grief never ends, but it changes. It’s a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. Grief is the price of love.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held Thursday from 10:00 – 10:45am at Webb Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.