Judge binds Logan man over for trial for allegedly binding woman with tape and raping her

LOGAN — A 28-year-old Logan man has been ordered to stand trial on charges of binding a woman with tape and raping her. Conner I. Clifford pleaded not guilty to the crimes after two hours of testimony from the alleged victim and the lead investigator.

Clifford participated in a virtual preliminary hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was previously charged with two counts of object rape, aggravated kidnapping and forcible sodomy, all first-degree felonies.

The alleged victim, who lives in California, testified how she met Clifford on social media. The two had a consensual relationship, which led to her traveling to Logan after he bought her a plane ticket.

The woman explained how even though she agreed to have sex with Clifford, he went too far. She claimed he had used electrical tape to tie her hands behind her back. He then put a cloth in her mouth, and more tape around her head to muffle her voice, and then raped her.

The alleged victim later contacted Clifford by text message and a recorded phone conversation. He admitted the allegation had been committed without her permission.

Defense attorney Edward Stone continued to argue the relationship was consensual. He questioned the woman’s account of the events, alleging that she and Clifford had agreed on what they did.

Judge Brandon Maynard determined prosecutors had provided sufficient evidence to show the crimes allegedly occurred. He ordered Clifford to appear again in court Feb. 22.

Clifford has no previous criminal history. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

