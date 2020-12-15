Preliminary hearing set for man suspected in armed robbery outside Logan fast food restaurant

Booking photo for Matthew K. Archuleta (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for one of the two men suspected in an armed robbery outside a Logan fast food restaurant. Matthew K. Archuleta and Luis A. Maldanado were booked Oct. 29 into the Cache County Jail, where they are being held without bail.

Archuleta, a 27-year-old Logan man, participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, both third-degree felonies; and several misdemeanors.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck scheduled the preliminary hearing for Jan. 14, when prosecutors will present their evidence in the case and she will determine whether or not to bind Archuleta over for trial.

According to the Logan City Police Department, officers were called to the north Burger King, near 1030 N. Main, on Oct. 13. Multiple witnesses reported three individuals had placed an order in the drive-through lane. As they were waiting for their food, one of the men, suspected to be Archuleta, walked into the restaurant and began arguing with the employees about the delay.

The man returned to his vehicle to continue waiting and proceeded to start arguing with another group, in a neighboring car. As the confrontation continued, Archuleta and Maldanado allegedly brandished a shotgun and handgun, robbing the occupants of the other vehicle.

Prosecutors believe the suspects later threatened the occupants of another vehicle shortly after the robbery. The alleged victims were driving on Main St. when Archuleta and Maldanado allegedly drove alongside and pointed a rifle at them.

Officers claim the third suspect was a juvenile. He was transferred to the Cache Valley Youth Center.

Both men have previously been revoked bail. Maldanado, a 30-year-old Logan man facing similar charges, will appear again in court Jan. 4, when he’ll decide whether or not to request a preliminary hearing. Either man could face up to life in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com