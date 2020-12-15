Tuesday Utah Department of Health adds 15 more COVID deaths to Utah’s total

The coronavirus deaths of 15 more Utahns were included in the state health department’s Tuesday report. The total Utah COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic are now 1,077.

Also, Tuesday the Utah Department of Health case count added 1,915 new coronavirus cases, marking another rare time the total cases failed to reach 2,000 in December. The total number of cases in Utah during the pandemic has grown to 237,787.

The Bear River Health Department reported 112 new cases in northern Utah Tuesday, which brings to 12,658 the total of cases in the district since the start of the outbreak.

Since the start of the pandemic a total of 455 patients in the district have been hospitalized.

There have been 38 coronavirus deaths in the Bear River Health District: 21 in Box Elder County and 17 in Cache County.

Among the 12,658 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 10,270 have recovered.

Across the state there are 553 hospitalizations as of Tuesday. Since the beginning of the outbreak there have been 9,585 hospitalizations.

Tuesday the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests was at 23.02 percent, while the current rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,540 a day.

There have been a total of 1,589,855, tests in Utah during the pandemic; there were 9,012 tests administered since Monday.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 122,217 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,194 COVID deaths in Idaho with 815 positive tests in Franklin County, 231 positives in Bear Lake County and 222 in Oneida County.