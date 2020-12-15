USU men’s basketball announces game against Northern Colorado on Friday

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men’s basketball has added a game to its non-conference schedule, hosting Northern Colorado inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Friday, December 18, at 7 p.m.
The game will mark the seventh meeting between the two programs, and just the first since the 1934-35 season. In fact, the previous six games all took place during the 1925-26 and 1934-35 seasons, with the Aggies leading the all-time series 5-1.
Northern Colorado is currently 2-1 on the year with wins over Colorado Christian (87-62) and Regis (83-58). The Bears lost their first game of the year at Colorado, 81-45, on Monday night and have a second game at Denver on Wednesday night before making the trip to Logan.