USU men’s basketball announces game against Northern Colorado on Friday

Utah State guard Rollie Worster (24) drives to the basket as College of Idaho guard Johnny Radford (5) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men’s basketball has added a game to its non-conference schedule, hosting Northern Colorado inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Friday, December 18, at 7 p.m.

The game will mark the seventh meeting between the two programs, and just the first since the 1934-35 season. In fact, the previous six games all took place during the 1925-26 and 1934-35 seasons, with the Aggies leading the all-time series 5-1.

Northern Colorado is currently 2-1 on the year with wins over Colorado Christian (87-62) and Regis (83-58). The Bears lost their first game of the year at Colorado, 81-45, on Monday night and have a second game at Denver on Wednesday night before making the trip to Logan.