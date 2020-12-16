Box Elder County Jail inmate dies after reportedly suffering medical episode

Box Elder County Jail

BRIGHAM CITY — A 41-year-old inmate at the Box Elder County Jail has died. Gary Gomez of Tremonton was pronounced dead Wednesday morning, after efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Box Elder County Jail Commander Ralph Bennett said at approximately 5:30 a.m. jail deputies observed Gomez laying on the ground. He had appeared to have suffered some sort of medical episode.

Deputies rushed into Gomez’s cell and began administering CPR. Paramedics and EMTs also were called to the jail and continued life-saving efforts.

Attempts to resuscitate Gomez failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bennett said Gomez was alone in his cell at the time. Initial reports indicate nothing suspicious.

Because this was an in-custody death, the Northern Utah Critical Incident Task Force was called to the scene. Investigators from Cache County will conduct an independent investigation into what caused Gomez’s death.

