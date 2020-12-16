Darlene Jensen recognized as Rotarian of the Year

LOGAN – The Rotary Club of Logan has announced that Darlene Jensen has been recognized as the Rotarian of the Year. The award is given every year to a member of the service club who has exhibited “Service Above Self” in a consistent manner, always exemplifying the club’s motto and going above and beyond in his or her daily life: at work, in the community, and at home.

According to a press release from the Rotary Club of Logan announcing the award, “Darlene, like many Rotarians, is an accomplisher – a get-it-doner – and is also a person who can cut to the chase, call out the elephant in the room, and speak up for what she believes in. She believes in the four-way test and uses it as a measure of personal integrity in everyday life.”

Jensen is described as being very involved in Rotary service projects. The club’s announcement says she seldom misses a Logan Canyon or Garff Gardens cleanup event, and represented the club on a service trip to Mexico where she helped install an aquaponics project. Jensen has also hosted the club’s last three exchange students and hosted the Friendship Exchange Japanese delegation on her back porch.

A member of the Rotary Club of Logan since 2007, Jensen has served on the nominations committee for District Governor twice, and currently serves on the Rotary Foundation and in a new position as Alumni Chair, which is seeking to link our youth groups to Rotary in general.