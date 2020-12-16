Entrepreneur and business icon Larry “L.W.” Miller passes away at 83

Larry "L.W." Weldon Miller

HYRUM – Cache Valley entrepreneur and business leader Larry “L.W.” Miller passed away at the age of 83 on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Miller established the L.W. Miller Transportation company and participated in several other business ventures throughout Northern Utah. He established Miller Transport with two of his cousins in 1965 before leaving to begin his own trucking company in 1982 with four employees and two trucks. That company grew to employ hundreds of trucks and employees, along with several other spin-off businesses.

Those businesses include diesel repair facilities in North Salt Lake and Tremonton, convenience stores, a transportation center and a new, large bay car wash. His other business ventures include used car dealer Utah Carzz, starting Northern Utah Auto Auction, partnering in commercial warehouses, running a livestock brokerage firm and running a large dry farm. According to his obituary, as a young boy Miller grew up working on the family farm and even as recent as this fall never missed an opportunity to be at the farm during harvest time.

His work ethic and business success had been recognized multiple times by various organizations, including the Small Business Administration Entrepreneurial Success Award in 1994 and in 2000 was the Master Entrepreneur Award Winner for Utah.

Miller is also known for his service on multiple foundations and boards, including the Cache Chamber of Commerce, Utah Trucking Association, Rotary Club of Logan, American West Heritage Society, Sunshine Terrace Foundation, Utah State University Foundation Board, the Old Main Society, and the Logan Regional Hospital Board. He was also instrumental in helping to establish the Intermountain Gossner Cancer Center and the Cache Valley Heart Clinic at Logan Regional Hospital.

A celebration memorial will be held on Saturday, December 19 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the L.W. Transportation Center at 1050 West 200 North in Logan. In lieu of flowers, the Miller family suggests making a contribution to the Cache Valley for Hope Cancer Foundation.