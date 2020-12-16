Idaho governor will wait turn to get coronavirus vaccination

Written by Keith Riddler - Associated Press
December 16, 2020
Danny Wilson, respiratory therapist, receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little will wait his turn in line to get a coronavirus vaccination. A spokeswoman for the 66-year-old Republican governor said Tuesday that the state’s limited supply of the vaccine is prioritized for frontline healthcare workers and the most vulnerable citizens.

Marissa Morrison says the governor has never tested positive for the virus, and he intends to receive his vaccination when he’s eligible.

Healthcare officials say the virus has been surging in Idaho and fear delayed or no treatment for some if the system is overwhelmed with patients. State officials say the virus has infected more than 120,000 residents and killed nearly 1,200.

