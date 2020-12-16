Wednesday Utah Department of Health numbers include 19 more COVID deaths to pandemic total

The coronavirus deaths of 19 more Utahns were included in the state health department’s Wednesday report. The total Utah COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic are now 1,096.

Also Wednesday the Utah Department of Health case count added 2,928 new coronavirus cases. The total number of cases in Utah during the pandemic has grown to 240,715.

The Bear River Health Department reported 200 new cases in northern Utah Wednesday which brings to 12,858 the total of cases in the district since the start of the outbreak.

Since the start of the pandemic a total of 459 patients in the district have been hospitalized.

There have been 38 coronavirus deaths in the Bear River Health District, 21 in Box Elder County and 17 in Cache County.

Among the 12,858 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 10,504 have recovered.

Across the state there are 556 hospitalizations as of Wednesday. Since the beginning of the outbreak there have been 9,692 hospitalizations.

Wednesday the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests was at 23.02 percent, while the current rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,600 a day.

There have been a total of 1,600,363, tests in Utah during the pandemic; there were 10,508 tests administered since Tuesday.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 124,019 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,214 COVID deaths in Idaho with 829 positive tests in Franklin County, 236 positives in Bear Lake County and 228 in Oneida County.