3 Northern Utah residents succumb to COVID-19

The coronavirus deaths of 30 more Utahns, including a female between the ages of 65-84 from Box Elder County who was hospitalized at the time of her death, and two Cache County men, both between the ages of 65-84 who were both hospitalized at the time of their deaths, were part of the Thursday report from the State Department of Health.

The total of Utah COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic is now 1,126.

Also Thursday, the Utah Department of Health case count added 2,928 new coronavirus cases. The total number of cases in Utah during the pandemic has grown to 240,715.

The Bear River Health Department reported 261 new cases in northern Utah Thursday which brings to 13,119 the total of cases in the district since the start of the outbreak.

Since the start of the pandemic a total of 465 patients in the district have been hospitalized.

There have been 41 coronavirus deaths in the Bear River Health District: 22 in Box Elder County and 19 in Cache County.

Among the 13,119 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 10,702 have recovered.

Across the state there are 556 hospitalizations as of Thursday. Since the beginning of the outbreak there have been 9,791 hospitalizations.

Thursday the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests was at 22.26 percent, while the current rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,570 a day.

There have been a total of 1,613,248, tests in Utah during the pandemic; there were 12,885 tests administered since Tuesday.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 125,452 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,231 COVID deaths in Idaho with 833 positive tests in Franklin County, 230 positives in Bear Lake County and 236 in Oneida County.