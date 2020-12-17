Betty Louise Wilson was born on February 23, 1936 to Angus and Olive Hansen in Mayfield, Utah. She was raised there with two younger sisters, Audrey (Bean) and Elaine (Ewing).

She graduated from Gunnison High School in 1954 and went on to Snow College and then Utah State University where she earned a teaching degree in 1958. She got a teaching position in Cedar City, Utah and later took a teaching job at Mountain View Elementary in Brigham City, Utah.

Betty met and eventually married her best friend, Fred Wilson, on January 24, 1964 in Jackson Hole on the Justice of Peace’s front lawn because he declined to marry them on the ski slope. They skied the slopes of Grand Targhee, Sun Valley, Beaver, Snow Basin and Jackson Hole. Dad said, “She could turn right. She could turn left. She could stop when she wanted.”

They built a lovely life together in Perry, Utah with their four children: Wendy (Daryl) Nielson, Kimberly (David) Detwiler, Joel (Tara) Wilson, and Kendal (Peggy) Wilson.

Betty loved being a mom. She loved supporting her children in their sporting events and activities. She loved packing up their camper with the kids, the Saint Bernard, and Fred to enjoy the ski slopes in the winters and the wild scenery and KOA’s in the summer.

Betty was a good cook, a good seamstress, a good keeper of happy thoughts. She loved sitting around her table playing games and giggling with her 16 grandchildren or watching the birds in her front yard. She would stay up late reading or watching David Letterman but always found time and energy to cheer for the Utah Jazz.

Betty loved Fred. They loved to roam the roads to Oregon in their home on wheels RV. They watched the whales together, ate the seafood together, and listened to the ocean’s waves together. Betty has other roads to travel now.

The family is most thankful for the loving hospice angels from CNS: Jessica, Misty, Fire, and Jason and the sweet caregivers at the Beehive House in Perry: Jade, Luke, Candace and the rest of their A team. Betty passed away from natural, non-COVID, causes due to age.

She is preceded in death by her parents, an older brother, Glen, and her sisters, Audrey and Elaine. Her loving husband, 4 children and their spouses, the 16 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren are excited for the day they will meet again.

