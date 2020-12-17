March 23, 1946 – December 12, 2020 (age 74)

Bonnie Lue Saurey, esteemed wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 12, 2020.

Bonnie was born March 23, 1946, to Fayne Weldon Thompson and Eva Lue Jardine as their only child. Bonnie spent her childhood in Clarkston nurtured by a loving family of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Bonnie married the love of her life William (aka: Bill or Soop) Kay Saurey on a hot Memorial Day in 1969 at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were later sealed in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Logan Temple on October 23, 1993.

Bonnie was a hairstylist in her early years and was well known for her beautiful up-dos. For most of her career she was a revered lunch lady who served the students of Ellis Elementary and Mt. Logan Middle School. Her white rolls became famous for their goodness.

When she retired, she and Bill enjoyed time together working in the yard, camping, and attending events their grandchildren participated in.

What Bonnie treasured most was her family. She created so many fond memories of decorating cutout cookies, making suckers, creating crafty projects, and anything thing else she could imagine. She taught family how to crochet and has made her family many afghans and quilts.

It really did not matter what her family was doing as long as they were together. Christmas was her favorite time of the year. She loved spoiling her family with thoughtful gifts and baskets full of goodies.

Everyone she met was a friend. She was kind and thoughtful and she could be counted on for a listening ear or helping hand.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents. She is temporarily departed from her loving husband, Bill, of 51 years, her children Trixie Lue Olsen, Billie Jo (Rob) Selley, Koby (CariAnn) Saurey and seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Her family would like to thank the staff at the IHC Transitional Care Unit and Integrity Hospice for their tender and patient care. A celebration of life and internment will be held at a later date when we can all gather again.