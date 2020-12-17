April 5, 1942 – December 15, 2020 (age 78)



Charles Curtis Nicholas, 78, Our loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather returned to his Heavenly Father on December 15, 2020, from complications of cancer.

He was born April 05, 1942, to Oleen Charles and Wilda Kay Nicholas in Caldwell, Canyon, Idaho.

He lived with Grandpa Kay when he started kindergarten. He often talked about being the same age as his aunt Linda and how they attended school together.

He served for 6 years in the Navy on the USS Bennington CVS-20. He received his GED while in the Navy. He was honorably discharged.

He married Corma Rae Taylor on November 16, 1964, in the Logan L.D.S. Temple. Together they had five children.

Charles loved being outside in his yard where he happily killed dandelions. Charles had many jobs the earliest one was thinning sugar beets and later he was a semi-truck driver, which he did until his retirement. Charles never knew a stranger, and always had a smile and a helping hand.

He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints fulfilling many callings and duties. He loved genealogy and family history and did a lot of indexing for the church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Corma Rae Nicholas, parents Oleen and Wilda, brothers Loren, Keith, and Leonard (Chris) Nicholas.

He is survived by his children Robert (Christy) Nicholas, Roger (Suelynn) Nicholas, Darling (Jerry) Didericksen, Cammy (Todd) Nielsen, and Mindy Nicholas. He has 12 grandkids and 12 great-grandkids.

A viewing will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 6:00pm at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 South State Street, Preston, Idaho.

Graveside Services will be held in Delta, Cemetery, 350 East 750 North, Delta, Utah on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 12:00 noon.

Due to COVID restrictions, the services will be live streamed, and may be viewed by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.