December 17, 2020
October 03, 1979 – November 28, 2020 (age 41)

Elizabeth Rose Andrews, 41, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for seven years and former resident of Logan, Utah.

Elizabeth was born October 3, 1979 in Salt Lake City, Utah; the daughter of Paul R. Ashcroft and Evelyn Mae Penfold.

She attended schools in Logan, Utah and was a 1998 graduate of Mountain Crest High School. Elizabeth also attended Bridgerland Technical College where she obtained Administrative Assistant and Secretarial training. Mrs. Andrews also attended Stevens- Henager College where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management.

Elizabeth married Travis Andrews on August 7, 2015 in Green River, Wyoming.

She co-owned and co-operated Wild Horses Construction for six years.

Elizabeth enjoyed spending time with family; especially her children, cooking, taking care of others, camping, listening to music, jet skiing, and hunting. She was a people person that never met a stranger, and loved to have people over so she could feed them.

Survivors include her husband, Travis Andrews of Green River, Wyoming; parents, Paul and Evelyn Ashcroft of Wellsville, Utah; four sons, Guy Vandenberg of Green River, Wyoming; Montana Faulkner of Green River, Wyoming; Myckle Andrews of Evanston, Wyoming; McKaden Andrews of Green River, Wyoming; three daughters, Chelsea Vandenberg of Spokane, Washington; Celi Andrews of Green River, Wyoming; Sierra Faulkner of Green River, Wyoming; one brother, Wayne Ashcroft of Midvale, Utah; one sister, Jasmine Ashcroft of Wellsville, Utah; maternal grandfather, Chauncey Penfold of Youngsville, Louisiana; as well as several, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, James and Honora Ashcroft and maternal grandmother, Florence Penfold.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted from 10:00am – 3:00pm Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall #3114, 170 West 900 North, Logan, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Vase Funeral Home.

