Idaho gov proclaims ‘Health Care Worker Appreciation’ month

FILE - Shereyah Barbera, Annice Sterling, and Magdelena Litwinczuk, ICU nurses from Northwell Health, a New York hospital chain, who will support ICU teams at Intermountain Healthcare in Utah, link arms at a news conference in Murray, Utah on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has proclaimed December, “Health Care Worker Appreciation Month,” recognizing the work care providers are doing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Little made the proclamation on Wednesday, calling health care workers heroes, and urging Idaho residents to show gratitude by wearing masks, washing hands, avoiding gatherings with non-household members and maintaining social distancing. Idaho is currently 10th in the nation for new cases per capita.

One in every 173 people in Idaho tested positive for coronavirus infection in the past week, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. At least 124,000 Idaho residents have been infected with coronavirus so far.