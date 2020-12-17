March 18, 1929 – December 15, 2020 (age 91)

After almost 92 years Ileen Jane Wright Wardle has entered the immortal period of her existence. She left this life early in the morning, December 15, 2020.

She entered this life, along with her twin sister, Charleen, March 18 1929. They are the children of Mina Geneve Brandley and Charles James Wright. A younger sister, Rose Marie, also joined the family. Ileen and Charleen were preceded by C.J. who was still born.

Ileen also had many half siblings. Children of her mother by a previous marriage (deceased) include Helen, Robert, Marion Ruth and Bill Springall. And the children of her father by a previous marriage (divorce), Rosena Amelia, Ann, Ralph, and Ruth Wright. Two siblings to this marriage died in infancy, Charles and Bert.

After the war mom met a sailor, James Wilford Wardle Jr. in Idaho Falls. Ileen attended Ricks College on a scholarship. It was in Rexburg that Jim proposed to Ileen under the “kissing tree.” They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple June 4, 1948.

To their union were born six children, Sara Jane (Clyde) Buff, Connie Marie (Kelly) Fornoff, James Weldon (Sue), James William (Sherilyn), Charles James (Diane) and Dianna Ileen (Mark) Norman. They first lived in Rigby, Idaho; but have also called Rupert, Idaho, Othello, Washington, Idaho Falls, Idaho, Carbondale, Illinois and Hyrum, Utah home. Ileen also lived in Logan, Utah near the temple (referred to as Grandma’s temple). She also spent some time in Boise, in the care of her oldest daughter, Sara.

Ileen had a love of piano and organ. She would often play in church. Ileen was a stalwart member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served at times as Primary President, Relief Society President and many other callings and duties. She enjoyed her time as a tour guide for the Logan Tabernacle. She especially enjoyed serving almost ten years as a temple worker. She worked several years as a deputy clerk for the First Circuit Court.

Ileen is survived by her twin sister Charlene, five of her children, with Sara and Clyde preceding her in death. She has 30 grandchildren with two preceding her in death, Clyde Eugene Buff Jr. and Trevor James Wardle. She has 42 great-grandchildren, three already deceased, and one great-great-grandchild.

For the past six years Ileen has lived at the Sunshine Terrace. Thank you for all who have cared for our mother over the years. A special thanks to Erin Hyde, mom’s hospice nurse. Also significant thanks to Connie who has lived close and been a regular visitor and support, and Charlie who has handled her finances for many years.

There will be a viewing Friday, December 18, 2020 from 2:00 – 3:00pm. With a funeral to follow. COVID masks requested. Burial will be at Ammon Cemetery, 5226 East Sunnyside Road, Ammon, Idaho on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 12:30pm.

