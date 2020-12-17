LaRey Bosley Peterson, 83, passed away peacefully in her home on December 16, 2020 surrounded by family.

LaRey was born January 28, 1937 to Norma and Walter Bosley in Corinne, Utah.

LaRey married Gordon Orian Peterson November 30, 1956 in Corinne, Utah. Their marriage was solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple on May 12, 1966.

She was an active member of the LDS church and loved serving in various callings including Young Women’s and Relief Society President.

She attended Corinne Elementary and Box Elder High School graduating in 1955. After her 3 daughters were in school, she went to Utah State University getting her degree in special education and elementary education, a field that she had a great passion for.

LaRey started her teaching career at Jefferson Elementary in Ogden, Utah after two years she moved to Lakeview Elementary where she taught special education for 15 years and fifth grade for the remainder of her career.

LaRey loved family and supported her kids and grandkids in whatever they chose to do. She loved being a coaches wife and spent many years watching Box Elder High School sports. She was also an avid Jazz fan and rarely missed a game live or reruns.

LaRey is survived by her three daughters and their husbands: Lisa and Scott Keyes (North Ogden, Utah), Kerri and Jay Zundel (Tremonton, Utah), and Christi and Joel Huff (Brigham, Utah). 12 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Two sisters, Doreen Bosley Weaver and Ardith Bosley Levinthal.

LaRey was preceded in death by her husband Gordon Orian Peterson, baby daughter Norma Jean Peterson, her parents, two brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 2:00pm and viewing will be held prior from 12:30 – 1:30pm at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

To view the live-stream of the services, please click here and locate LaRey’s live-stream in the video section.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, the family asks to please wear masks and follow social distancing.

