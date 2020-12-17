August 17, 1964 – December 14, 2020 (age 56)

Monica Ann Jensen Porter, 56, of Logan Utah, passed away peacefully in her home on December 14, 2020.

She was born to the late Frederick Michael Jensen and Nellie Fay Henningson Jensen, on August 17, 1964 in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

Monica graduated from Sky View High School in 1982 and was a member of the Varsity Swim Team.

Monica is predeceased by her parents, her sister Jeanette, and her grandmother Bette.

Monica was married to John Patrick Porter in 1982. Monica is survived by her two sisters Angela Woolsey and Lynette (Shawn) Jensen and brother Jeremy Jensen. Monica is also survived by her three daughters Jennifer (Derek) Rogers, Stephanie (Luke) Wilkinson, Heather Hayes, her son Zachary Porter and her 10 grandchildren: John, Caden, Tanner, Breanna, Hunter, Jaxson, Braxton, Bentley, Nixxon and Hawk.

Monica loved to be outdoors, and was able to out-fish even the best fisherman. She loved to shoot guns, go camping, be on the boat, and ride four-wheelers.

Monica kept an immaculate house, loved to cook and bake, and was known for having the best smelling laundry. More than anything else, Monica was immensely proud of her granddaughter and 9 grandsons. Her grandchildren gravitated to her, and loved her dearly.

Memorial service will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00pm (open house style to avoid large gatherings) at the Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan, Utah. There will also be a Funeral service on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Park Cemetery, 620 North Main Street, Ephraim, Utah.