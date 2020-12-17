Myron Giles Jr. our loving husband, father, grandpa, and friend passed away peacefully at home on December 12, 2020. He left this life the same way he lived his life, with a sense of humor and surrounded by family.

Myron was born June 7, 1937 to Mike and Connie Giles. He was the oldest of four children and was raised on the family farm. He graduated from Bear River High in 1955. Following high school, he served in the Western States Mission. He earned a degree in Business Administration from Weber State College.

On December 2nd, 1960 he married the love of his life, Mary Ellen Huish, in the Logan Temple. They lived in Garland, Logan, and Tremonton where they raised their family. After Mary Ellen’s passing in 2006, he moved to Spanish Fork, Utah where he spent the last 14 years living with Mandy’s family.

Myron worked for Thiokol, Morton, and Autoliv as a Quality Manager. He met a lot of people he considered friends throughout his career. He was liked and well respected by those that had the opportunity to work with him.

Myron was an avid fast-pitch softball player, spending most summer nights on the diamond. He threw his last pitch at the ripe old age of 60. He spent many years coaching little league football and especially enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids in their various activities. He also enjoyed working in the yard, Louis L’Amour books, and old western movies.

He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many callings. His favorite being that of a home teacher and greeter. He treasured his many friends that he made while serving in the temple.

He is survived by his sisters, LaRaine (LaDel) Harris and Connie Sessions of Tremonton, Utah, children; Mike (Suzie) of Tremonton, Utah; Merrilee Robbins of Layton, Utah; Marcy (Bryan) Noorda of Springville, Utah; Mark (Trisha) of Tremonton, Utah and Mandy (Brandon) Fullmer of Spanish Fork, Utah; 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother J. Lee Giles, his wife, and their daughter Melanie Kae.

