Reindeer Express cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

A file photo of reindeer at an earlier Reindeer Express that came to Cache Valley.

WELLSVILLE – Utah State University canceled this year’s School of Veterinary Medicine’s edition of Reindeer Express, citing COVID-19 issues and the health and safety of community members, faculty, staff, and students.

Reindeer Express was not only a holiday favorite and gave hundreds of people a chance to see reindeer, but it also allowed students and faculty to share their knowledge about animal care and the importance of protecting animals and their habitat.

And there was always the ever-popular visit by Santa Clause.

Reindeer expert veterinarian Isaac Bott, a USU alum who practices at Mountain West Animal Hospital in Springville, Utah, annually brought some of his reindeer for his contribution to the event.

Bott is considered to be an authority on reindeer reproduction. He has an artificial insemination program that helps diversify and improve the species’ genetics.

Interested people can learn more about Bott’s reindeer and The Reindeer Express by viewing a video from last year’s event on the School of Veterinary Medicine’s website.

The Reindeer Express is a fundraising effort that supports scholarships important to vet students who invest substantial time and money in a demanding degree program.

Donations of any amount can help build the University’s School of Veterinary Medicine scholarship endowment and will help prepare outstanding future veterinarians.

Online giving is available on a secure website or by contacting Michelle Merrill, director of development, michelle.merrill@usu.edu or by calling 435-797-8556.