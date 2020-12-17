Royce W. Searle passed away peacefully on December 15, 2020, due to a fall and causes incident to age.

Royce was born at home in Teton City, Idaho on June 12, 1933, to Cleo Jonathan and Ruby Welker Searle. He was welcomed by two older sisters, LouEne and Una Lee.

Royce spent his childhood working hard in the family garden, helping to put food on the table during the Great Depression. He learned the value of hard work at a young age, and it served him well throughout his life. At the age of 12 his family moved to Idaho Falls, where they bought a basement house on 17th Street.

Dad worked at Homer Brothers Paint all through his school years at Idaho Falls High, but still made time to manage the high school boxing team. During his senior year he met and started dating Deon Bitter. Following graduation he moved to Logan, Utah where he began class work in Accounting at Utah State Agricultural College. He could make more money working for the Homer Brothers on the weekend than he could working in Logan all week so he drove home most weekends.

He was fortunate to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints due to war time quotas and restrictions. He spent two years in the Western Canada mission. While on his mission his parents added a main level to their basement house and never told him. He thought he came home to the wrong house! Following his mission he returned to his studies at Utah State and resumed his courtship of Deon.

They were married in June, 1956 in the Idaho Falls temple. They made their first home in Logan where mom worked to put dad through school. Upon his graduation from Utah State he accepted a job with the Boeing Company in Seattle, but Uncle Sam had other ideas. He was drafted into the Army and spent the next two years stationed in Virginia. While there they welcomed first Kevin, and then Kristine into their family. Following his discharge, the family returned home to Idaho. Meanwhile, a friend from Boeing had gotten a job at the new rocket motor factory west of Brigham City and encouraged Royce to apply. He was hired by Thiokol Chemical Corporation in 1959 as a junior accounting clerk and the family moved to Brigham City. Their children Janet and Jon were born there. Anselm Chavez joined the family in 1977 as a 12 year old Indian Placement student. Dad and Mom were able to send him on a mission and help him through college, and he and his family are still a part of our family. Royce retired from Thiokol in 1996 as the Corporate Controller.

Royce spent much time in service to his church and his community. He served as Bishop of the Sixteenth Ward and in the Brigham South Stake Presidency. He was a faithful home teacher as long as he was able. He served on the board of the Brigham City Community Hospital and later became chairman of the hospital board. Royce also served on the Utah State College of Business Advisory Board. He was a champion bowler. Dad loved to fish. He always grew a garden. Many happy times were spent camping and boating with family and dear friends. Later, a family cabin at Bear Lake provided a great place for many fun family gatherings with kids and grandkids.

Dad and Mom loved to travel and were able to see much of the world. Following his retirement, they served a mission for their church in the Lithuania, Vilnius Mission office. Many lasting and rewarding friendships were made during this exciting adventure.

It’s been hard to watch Dad lose his memory and his keen intellect. Thanks to all those at Mission at Maple Springs and Integrity Hospice for the tender care they have provided over the last few months during this difficult pandemic.

Royce was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, brothers’ in law, many extended family members, as well as his son Jon, and a granddaughter, Mindy Berrett.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years (and longtime caregiver) Deon; children: Kevin (Del Raye), Kristine (Scott Berrett), Janet (Jeff Hunt), daughter in law Carol Searle, and AC Chavez (Sonja); 19 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Thanks, Dad, for your great example and legacy of love and sharing!

