Utah violinist headlines evening of classy Christmas music

Violinist Jenny Oaks Baker (second from left) and a quartet of musical teenagers headlined an evening of classy Christmas music at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on Wednesday.

LOGAN – A lucky audience of local residents were thrilled to an evening of thoroughly classy Christmas music on Wednesday at the Ellen Eccles Theatre.

That concert was headlined by Utah violinist Jenny Oaks Baker and her instrumental Family Four quartet, with an assist from vocalist Katherine Greenfield of Farmington.

Ms. Greenfield led off the event with a too-brief set of seasonal carols. Her selections ranged in style from contemporary (“Grown Up Christmas List,” popularized by Amy Grant), to modern standards (“Winter Wonderland” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”) to traditional hymns. Ms. Greenfield’s opera quality soprano voice was best-suited, however, to a breathtaking rendition of “Oh Holy Night,”

Ms. Baker and her teenage quartet then took the stage to perform an hour-long set of beloved Christmas carols, but the orchestration of those songs was anything but traditional.

The Baker clan’s teenage musicians included Hannah Baker, 17, playing piano; Sarah Baker, 15, on the cello; and Matthew Baker, 14, playing classical guitar. The quartet was rounded out by violinist McKenna Hart, replacing Laura Baker, who is away on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Despite their youth, the Baker children and their friend performed like symphony professionals, playing familiar carols from the family’s recent album release “Joy to the World” with new and fresh arrangements by Kurt Bestor.

Led by renowned violin soloist Jenny Oaks Baker, the Family Four brought an exuberant joy to those tunes, some of which were performed in a strikingly modern, up-tempo style while others sounded baroque and even bluegrass.

With husband Matt Baker providing seasonally appropriate narration between selections, the musicians eventually transitioned to lovely but more sedate versions of carols like “The First Noel,” “Angels We have Heard on High” and “Silent Night.” By that point in the show, however, the Eccles audience was enthralled; the Bakers could have played “Jingle Bells” to thunderous applause.

Jenny Oaks Baker closed the evening by thanking Cherry Peak Resort in Richmond for sponsoring the holiday event, CacheARTS for making the Eccles Theatre available and local residents for coming out to once again give her family a live audience for which to perform.

Similar holiday-themed events will continue at the Eccles Theatre through Dec. 23.

On Thursday, the Eccles Theatre will welcome the high school alternate rock band “Mjolk.”

The singing Benson Sisters will offer “A 40’s Holiday,” an evening of Christmas nostalgia on Friday.

Utah favorites Ryan Shupe and the Rubber Band will bring their Christmas Show to Logan for a two-night stand on Dec. 21 and 22.

New York City performers Katie Fay Francis and Scott Fuss will celebrate “Our First Christmas” as husband and wife with lively versions of beloved Christmas melodies on Dec. 23.

In compliance with statewide health directives due to the coronavirus, CacheARTS director Wendi Hassan explains that ticket availability for holiday events at the Eccles Theatre will be limited.

Concert-goers will be scanned for elevated temperatures and other virus symptoms prior to entering the theater.

Seating for groups of ticket holders will be spaced six feet apart and all patrons will be required to wear face coverings throughout the performances.