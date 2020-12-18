Fewer doses of Pfizer vaccine now headed for Utah next week

Friday the Utah Department of Health case count added 2,644 new coronavirus cases. The total number of cases in Utah during the pandemic has grown to 246,562.

With 14 more COVID-19 deaths reported Friday the state’s new total of fatalities during the pandemic is now 1,140.

Also Friday, Utah officials learned the state will receive fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week than they had planned for (16,575 doses, instead of 23,400 announced earlier).

The Bear River Health Department reported 110 new cases in northern Utah Friday, which brings to 13,229 the total of cases in the district since the start of the outbreak.

Since the start of the pandemic a total of 473 patients in the district have been hospitalized.

There have been 41 coronavirus deaths in the Bear River Health District, 22 in Box Elder County and 19 in Cache County.

Among the 13,229 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 10,990 have recovered.

Across the state there are 539 hospitalizations as of Friday, which is the lowest count in a month. Since the beginning of the outbreak there have been 9,883 hospitalizations.

Friday the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests was at 22.12 percent, making 11 straight days that rate has declined. The current rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,494 a day.

There have been a total of 1,623,795, tests in Utah during the pandemic; there were 10,547 tests administered since Thursday. The latest Idaho report indicates there are 126,878 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,259 COVID deaths in Idaho with 849 positive tests in Franklin County, 237 positives in Bear Lake County and 230 in Oneida County.