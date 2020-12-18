July 14, 1946 – December 15, 2020 (age 74)

Gary Lynn Cooper Brenchley, 74, passed away on December 15, 2020 at the Dixie Regional Hospital in Saint George, Utah from complications of COVID-19.

Lynn was born in Wellsville, Utah to Alta Cooper and Preston Hall Brenchley on July 14, 1946. He attended South Cache High, served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southern States Mission, joined the Utah ROTC division in college, and graduated from Utah State University with a degree in accounting.

In high school he met his sweetheart and best friend Villa Bodrero. They were married on October 12, 1967 in the Logan, Utah Temple and raised their family in Providence, Utah.

Lynn worked as an accountant and General Manager of Tri-Miller Packing in Hyrum, Utah for 19 years. Lynn then joined ICON Health and Fitness in Logan, Utah as a Senior Vice President for 17 years. He started a tax preparation and consulting firm—Lynn Brenchley and Associates—in 1972 and continued to provide his professional services until his death. He loved to work. He loved to solve complex business problems. He loved to help others. He loved to serve.

Lynn constantly looked for ways to bless other people’s lives. He was an incredible leader. He served in several leadership positions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He spent 14 years serving in a Utah State University married stake as a member of the high-council, a bishop, and a stake presidency counselor. From 1998—2001 Lynn and his sweetheart Villa were called as Mission Presidents to the Melbourne Australia West Mission where he grew to love over 480 young missionaries. He was an Area Seventy for 7 years—leading, serving and working with the great people of the Utah North Region.

He had a strong work ethic and grounded principles that he lived by. His heart was kind and generous. He loved being with his family. Nothing brought Lynn more joy and happiness than to see his children and grandchildren work hard and be successful at whatever they were interested in. He loved attending their events and was proud of each one.

He enjoyed tennis, boating, golfing, and off-roading with his friends and Villa.

Lynn was preceded in death by a brother and sister. He is survived by his wife Villa and 5 children, Ryan (Angela) of Rancho Mirage, California; Jon (Tonya) Brenchley of Providence, Utah; Greg (Rachel) Brenchley of Saint George, Utah; Lindsey (Mark) Swensen of Corvallis, Oregon; Lezlee (Brad) Strong of Happy Valley, Oregon, and 20 grandchildren, 2 brothers and 1 sister.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Interment will be at the Providence City Cemetery for Lynn’s immediate family.

White Pine Funeral Services will be live-streaming the services and may be viewed by clicking here.

The family is saddened that extended family members and Lynn’s many friends cannot join them in person to celebrate his remarkable life.

In lieu of flowers and because we cannot meet together, please share your memories, stories and photos of Lynn at LynnBrenchleyMemories@gmail.com. The family greatly appreciates this.