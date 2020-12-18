Helen Waldron Greene was born in Samaria, Idaho, on September 27,1940, the sixth child and fourth daughter, of Nathaniel Acie Waldron and Leah Mary Chandler.

She attended schools in Malad, Idaho where she developed many good friendships which she has maintained to this day. Helen was very involved in music from a young age, accompanying the high school choir, and competing in several piano competitions during her high school years. She was a Girl’s State Representative and co-valedictorian when she graduated in 1958. She attended Brigham Young University for one year.

Mom loved music and continued to play the piano over the years. Her home was constantly filled with music. She accompanied numerous others in their musical pursuits. She taught herself to play the Accordion and Organ, and taught music lessons for many years.

Mom married her “love” and “eternal companion”, Denton W. Greene, in the Logan Temple on a beautiful Autumn day, September 18, 1959. Soon after they were married, they bought a farm in Weston, Idaho where they raised their family and dad still resides. She was a homemaker and Dad’s favorite sidekick with work on the farm for the first 26 years of their life together. Mom always had a love for learning and jumped right in to master the home computer when they were new, and shiny.

Her newly-acquired computer skills helped her secure a position in the Secondary Education Department at Utah State University where she worked and excelled for 25 years beginning after her youngest started Kindergarten. She loved the thousands of students, teachers, principals and superintendents she worked with while coordinating student-teaching experiences for high school Teacher Candidates.

Mom’s testimony has never waivered, although many challenges and experiences could have made it so. She served her Heavenly Father faithfully at both the Ward and Stake level. Most recently she served as Stake organist for 27 consecutive years while still fulfilling other callings in her ward. She is most proud of the way she served him in raising her 10 beautiful children!

She has been an exemplary wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend! Anyone who ever met Helen fell immediately in love with her enthusiastic, compassionate personality. Everyone felt “at home” whenever they were around her.

Helen passed away peacefully on December 17, 2020. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, 2 brothers (James and Acie Waldron), 1 sister (Phyllis Price), and a granddaughter, Aimee Alexandra Greene.

She is survived by her husband, Denton, and 10 children: Cynthia (Carl) Fredrickson, Brent W. (Toni Snyder) Greene, Sharilee (Rick) Griffiths, Thomas D. (Tracie) Greene, Nancy (Bart) Love, Steven P. Greene, D. Paul (Callie) Greene, Stuart N. (Emily) Greene, David W. (Nikki) Greene, Casey A. (Ashton) Greene. She is survived by 58 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends of her children who considered her “Mom”. She is also survived by her sisters Mada Waters, Leahmae (Art) Ross, Gwen Evans and brother, LaMonte (Julie) Waldron.

Dad and our family would like to thank ALL of the staff at The Gables of North Logan. Under the direction of Rachel Spackman they wonderfully cared for and loved Mom, made her as available to us as they could under the circumstances, and created a “home” for her with the other residents. They shared experiences and told about how she loved to help clean, plant flowers and, most recently, decorate the Christmas Tree. Thank you to Integrity Home Health and Hospice for their support and loving care of Mom.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6:00 – 8:00pm and again prior to the funeral from 9:30 – 10:30am at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Weston Cemetery.

