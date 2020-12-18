Logan man arrested for absconding from drug court program

Booking photo for Jason M. Schaub (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 35-year-old Logan man accused of multiple forgery and theft crimes has been arrested again. Jason M. Schaub was booked Thursday night into the Cache County Jail after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

Schaub faces multiple charges of forgery, communications fraud, theft, unlawful use of a financial card and other offences. He has a lengthy criminal history that includes more than 17 criminal cases, dating back to 2008.

Court records show, Schaub failed to appear for a Drug Court hearing Dec. 15, prompting Judge Brian Cannell to issue the warrant for his arrest.

Schaub was previously given the opportunity to participate in Drug Court, a courtroom program supervised by a judge. During the program, participants undergo treatment and counseling, makes regular appearances before the judge, submit to frequent and random drug tests, and are monitored by probation officers. The program usually takes several years to complete and could keep him from a lengthy jail sentence for the pending charges.

Jail records show, Schaub is being held without bail. He will likely appear in court Monday afternoon.

will@cvradio.com