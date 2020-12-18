January 31, 1935 – December 16, 2020 (age 85)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mom, Lois Ann Weiser Madsen, Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Sunshine Terrace in Logan, Utah.

She will be greeted on the other side by her loving spouse, Robert D. Madsen, her brothers, James Weiser and Edward Weiser, and her granddaughter, Jaidee Lee Madsen.

She is survived by her six children, Vicki King (Matthew), Suzanne Alexander (James), Robert Madsen, Stephan Madsen (Debbie), Jeffrey Madsen, Jennifer Russell (Darrin); her two sisters, Lillian Wright and Doris Jarvis; 20 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren (with three on the way), scattered over the U.S.

She was loved and respected by all and will be greatly missed.

Lois was born in El Paso, Texas, on January 31, 1935, to Urban Weiser and Opal Smith. She had many happy experiences with her siblings and loved to visit them. They would play games together and laugh until they’d laughed themselves silly.

Lois went to school in various places through the South, and graduated high school in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

She went on to live in southern California, where she married and had her first child, Vicki. After divorcing she moved to southern Arizona, where she met and married Bob, and had five more children.

Lois was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to listen to music and she said it was through music that she gained a testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She loved to sing and recently recorded herself singing “You Are My Sunshine” for all her kids to hear.

Lois loved to read, and had a talent for gardening and home decorating. She always worked hard as a homemaker and mother.

She taught her children to clean, cook, sew, do yard work, and most importantly, make the best out of any situation. Education was important to her and she always worked with her kids to do their best in school. Lois was proud of her children and loved them unconditionally.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 11:00am at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, Utah. Burial will be the same day in the Honeyville Cemetery, next to her spouse.

Services will be live streamed, and may be viewed by clicking here. Password: Madsen

