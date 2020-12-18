January 15, 1941 – December 16, 2020 (age 79)

Nancy Seeholzer Lauritzen passed away on 16 December, 2020 at Cache Valley Assisted Living in Providence, Utah.

She is preceded in death by her spouse, Terrill Lauritzen and her brothers Loyal Seeholzer and Ted Seeholzer. She is survived by her sister, Dixie Schiffman, her only child Jeniffer Ayoub (Pete Slaughter) and her beloved grandchildren, Camille Brazfield, Valerie Brazfield, JoHanna Gutiérrez (Cristian) and Cassandra Brazfield.

Nancy was the youngest of four children born to Harold Seeholzer and Luella Broby in Logan, Utah. She attended Logan High School and Utah State University, where she was a proud Chi Omega.

Nancy grew up skiing the slopes of Beaver Mountain with her brothers and sister and playing on the banks of the Logan River with her best friend Julie Sears Eyre.

Nancy eventually ended up settling down in Salt Lake City where she worked at Rocky Mountain Bank Note and later Harland Check Printing where she began working in QA. She quickly proved herself and began rising up though the company in into management. Upon her retirement she had elevated herself to the level of corporate executive and was one of the first women in the US to hold a position that high in the printing industry.

After retirement, Nancy returned to Cache Valley and built a home in Paradise where she could keep and care for her horses. Nancy loved riding horses, skiing and swimming. She also loved clothes and was frequently overdressed for every occasion.

Nancy was very outgoing and made friends wherever she went and will always be in the hearts of her friends and family.

Nancy’s family would like to express gratitude to Atlas Hospice for its compassion and care.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to CAPSA.

There will be a short viewing Monday, December 21, 2020 from 10:30 – 11:30am at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah. Due to Covid-19 the funeral service must be limited to family only.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.