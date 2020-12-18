One dead and three injured after head-on crash in southern Idaho

PARIS, Idaho — A three vehicle crash near Bear Lake killed one man and sent three others to the hospital. The accident Thursday morning occurred along US-89, about one mile south of Paris.

Idaho State Police report Preston Schei of Montpelier was driving a Dodge truck southbound on US-89 near milepost 14, when they attempted to pass a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Eldon Bird of Montpelier. As the truck went into the northbound lane, it collided head-on with a northbound Honda Accord, driven by Traeden McPherson of Paris.

The Honda came to rest blocking the roadway. The Dodge came to rest on the driver’s side, down an embankment on the west side of the roadway. The Chevrolet was also struck by debris from the collision.

Police report McPherson was transported by ground ambulance to Bear Lake Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries. Schei, as well as a juvenile passenger in the Honda, were also taken to the hospital by ambulance. Schei was later transported to the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake. Bird was also driven to Bear Lake Memorial for treatment.

According to an investigation, the occupants of the Honda and Dodge were not wearing seat belts. The road was completely block for approximately three hours while crews treated the injured and cleared the accident.

