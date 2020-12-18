Robert Wesley (Wes) Tarbet

May 4, 1929 – December 16, 2020 (age 91)

Our beloved Robert Wesley Tarbet (Wes) passed away at his home in Smithfield, Utah on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. He enjoyed a long, wonderful life and lived to be 91.

Wes was born May 4, 1929 in Smithfield, Utah to Nephi and Julia Collet Tarbet. Wes was the 10th son and the youngest of 13 children. He attended schools in Smithfield and Richmond. Growing up on the family farm, he learned the value of hard work. He had an enjoyable childhood, spending a lot of his time outdoors. The stories he told of his youth always kept us laughing. Wes loved his country and was a Korean War veteran.

Wes married Marie Godfrey on February 11, 1961. They made their home at Circle T Ranch in Smithfield where they raised two sons, Don and Cannon. Wes had a deep love and appreciation for his wife Marie of 59 years. He was a wonderful and loving father to Don and Cannon. He had a special bond with his dog Zip.

Wes cherished the friendships he shared with his siblings and the time they spent together. He looked forward to the annual Tarbet parties that gave him the opportunity to be surrounded by family.

Wes was a cowboy and he spent many years training and showing horses which he delighted in. He was a hard worker, and was never one to sit around. He found satisfaction in keeping things neat and orderly. His barn and yard were immaculate. He was often found in the yard mowing, watering, weeding, washing the car, and painting. After his work was done, he relaxed in the sun behind his barn.

Wes was a heavy equipment operator for Jack B. Parson Company. He spent many years in Nevada building I-80. After retiring from road construction, he worked for Utah State University as head custodian of the Natural Resources Building. He enjoyed his time there and the associations he made.

After he retired, Wes and Marie bought some land in Cub River, Idaho. They savored the time and memories they made with family and friends. It was a place of peace and beauty. Wes was happy and content there and found joy in the simple things in life.

Wes had the gift of charm. If you met him, you loved him. He made friends quickly wherever he went. He had the ability to make you feel like you were a life long friend. He listened without judgement, and loved easily. You could not miss his quick wit, and sense of humor.

He found his greatest joy in his grandchildren and made each of them feel as though they were the most special person on earth. He is adored by them all. He will forever be Gramps to Brett, Jill (Chad) Mangum, Tara (Chris) Howell, Kresta (Jeff) Davies, Wes (Sarah) Wilburn, and to 14 great-grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, 12 siblings, and grandson Brett.

He is survived by his wife Marie of Smithfield, Utah; Don (Susan), Washington, Utah; and Cannon Salt Lake City, Utah.

There will be a viewing Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00am at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan, Utah. The funeral home upholds the safety standards suggested for COVID-19.

The graveside service with military honors will be held at the Smithfield Cemetery at 11:30am. Due to the current conditions, the family respects your decision if you choose not to attend.

A special thanks to Dr. Nash, Integrity Home Health and Hospice, and his nurse, Becky Wiser for taking such good care of him.