Rockin’ Christmas shows scheduled at Ellen Eccles Theatre

LOGAN – Utah music makers Ryan Shupe & the Rubber Band will visit Logan to deliver a two-night stand of their popular Christmas show at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on Dec. 21 and 22.

Shupe promises that his ensemble will “tailor their rocking, acoustic sound to their most favoritest time of the year – Christmas!

“This will be a highly spirited show for all ages – young and old – and a perfect tradition for families.”

Ryan Shupe & the Rubber Band have been popular favorites with Utah audiences for decades. The indie rock/bluegrass ensemble was founded in Ogden in the mid-1990s. The band is renowned throughout the Intermountain West for its trademark genre-busting acoustic-jam sounds.

Shupe explains that the band’s Christmas show will feature exciting and creative versions of familiar holiday tunes, plus clever seasonal twists on contemporary music.

The band’s members are Shupe, playing fiddle, guitar, ukulele and mandolin; Roger Archibald on guitar; Craig Miner playing banjo, bouzouki, mandolin and guitar; Josh Larsen on bass and bass guitar; and, Nate Young playing drums.

The band and its guests will perform a total of four shows in Logan, with both late matinees and evening performances set on Dec. 21 and 22. The curtain will rise at 4 p.m. for the afternoon shows those days and at 8 p.m. in the evening.

Appearing as guest vocalists will be Cache Valley’s own Lindsey Kelstrom on Dec. 21 and Katherine Greenfield on Dec. 22.

Ms. Kelstrom starred in the November 2019 production of the bluegrass musical “Bright Star” by the Cache Theatre Company and has recently performed in musical reviews staged by Music Theatre West at the Eccles Theatre.

Ms. Greenfield performed as a guest vocalist with Jenny Oaks Baker and the Family Four quartet at the Eccles Theatre on Dec. 16.

In compliance with statewide health directives due to the coronavirus, Cache ARTS director Wendi Hassan adds that ticket availability for the Ryan Shupe & the Rubber Band Christmas Show and all other holiday events at the Eccles Theatre will be limited.

Concert-goers will be scanned for elevated temperatures and other virus symptoms prior to entering the theater.

Seating for groups of ticket holders will be spaced six feet apart and all patrons will be required to wear face coverings throughout the performances.