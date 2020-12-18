Tonia Christiansen

December 18, 2020

February 9, 1936 – December 14, 2020 (age 84)

Tonia Christiansen, 84, passed away on December 14, 2020 in Logan, Utah.

Services will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.

