1940s USO show recreation wows Eccles Theatre audience

The musical Benson clan of Logan performed during a crowd-pleasing recreation of a 1940s USO show at the Ellen Eccles Theatre. Pictured here (from left) are Connie Benson Starks, Jay Benson, Lisa Benson and Julie Benson Surjolopos.

LOGAN – In the midst of a Christmas season chock-full of theatrical treats, the juiciest so far was “A 40s Holiday” with the singing Benson Sisters at the Ellen Eccles Theatre.

In a salute to the Big Band Era of the 1940s, the Logan natives — Lisa Benson, Julie Benson Surjolopos and Connie Benson Starks — channeled the legendary Andrews Sisters during a concert that mixed pop tunes of War World II, patriotic music and contemporary Christmas carols.

Given that the premise of the concert was that the Bensons sisters were performers in a USO tour in London in December of 1944, that variety of music was certain to result in a few historic anachronisms. But nobody in the good-size audience in the Eccles Theatre seemed to notice or care.

In a perfect imitation of the Andrews’ trademark close harmonies, the Bensons inevitably led off the concert with the 1941 hit “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” followed by Irvin Berlin’s comic “Sisters” from the 1954 film “White Christmas.”

The sisters’ singing was greeted enthusiastically by the audience, many of who had obviously enjoyed similar Big Band music recreations during the “Evening with Glenn Miller” shows years ago at Utah State University.

The concert’s appeal to patriotism began with “Over There,” the bouncy World War I tune by George M. Cohan, followed by the Bensons singing each of the anthems of the U.S. military services while veterans of those organizations were invited to stand in the audience.

It was a surprisingly poignant reminder of a more confident time in America when a call to arms inspired pride and determination rather then self-serving dissent.

Although their three-part harmony was the highlight of the show, each of the Benson sisters enjoyed an individual moment in the spotlight during vocal solos. Connie Benson Starks beautifully recaptured the wistful yearning of the 1944 hit “I’ll Be Seeing You,” while Julie Benson Surjolopos joyfully performed an upbeat rendition of “Let It Snow!” Finally, Lisa Benson delivered a smoldering version “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Late in the concert, the sisters were joined by their father, Jay Benson, in a touching vignette that recalled the wartime death of Glenn Miller in December 1944. Having played the Big Band leader during the popular USU shows during the 1980s and 1990s, Jay Benson was warmly greeted by the Eccles audience.

The Benson sisters’ concert also featured crowd pleasing performances of more recent seasonal favorites including “Santa Baby” and “The Man with the Bag,” plus breathtaking a cappella versions of “Deck the Halls,” “The First Noel” and “Angels We Have Heard on High.”

Overall, the Benson sisters’ singing was sensational and their uninhibited performances as glamorous USO girls were charming.

Similar holiday-themed events will continue at the Eccles Theatre through Dec. 23.

Utah favorites Ryan Shupe & the Rubber Band will bring their Christmas Show to Logan for a two-night stand on Dec. 21 and 22.

New York City performers Katie Fay Francis and Scott Fuss will celebrate “Our First Christmas” as husband and wife with lively versions of beloved Christmas melodies on Dec. 23.

In compliance with statewide health directives due to the coronavirus, CacheARTS director Wendi Hassan explains that ticket availability for holiday events at the Eccles Theatre will be limited.

Concert-goers will be scanned for elevated temperatures and other virus symptoms prior to entering the theater.

Seating for groups of ticket holders will be spaced six feet apart and all patrons will be required to wear face coverings throughout the performances.