Utah in Phase 1 of vaccine distribution helping those at high risk

LOGAN – Coronavirus case counts totaling 4,402 new positives from Saturday and Sunday leave Utah with 250,964 total COVID-19 positive tests since the start of the pandemic in March.

Northern Utah coronavirus tests are compiled in Cache, Box Elder and Rich Counties by the Bear River Health Department which reported 159 new positives Saturday and 87 Sunday to brings to 13,475 the total of cases in the district since the start of the outbreak.

One COVID-19 death reported Saturday involved a Box Elder County man, between 65-84 years of age, who was not hospitalized at the time of his death. There have been 42 deaths in the district, 23 in Box Elder County and 19 in Cache County.

Since the start of the pandemic a total of 480 patients in the district have been hospitalized.

Among the 13,475 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 11,353 have recovered.

Right now Utah is in Phase 1 of vaccine distribution which means they are vaccinating healthcare personnel who work in high risk environments from hospitals in the state that provide care to the highest number of COVID-19 patients.

With seven deaths reported Sunday there have been 1,155 Utahns die during the pandemic.

Across the state there are 557 hospitalizations as of Sunday. Since the beginning of the outbreak there have been 10,039 hospitalizations.

Sunday the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests was at 22.76 percent. The current rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,442 a day.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 129,069 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,275 COVID deaths in Idaho with 868 positive tests in Franklin County, 239 positives in Bear Lake County and 233 in Oneida County.